Photos: NROL-15 Spy Satellite Launches Aboard Delta 4 Heavy Rocket

Delta 4 Rocket Launches U.S. Spy Satellite
A ULA Delta 4 Heavy Rocket launches the NROL-15 spy satellite June 29 from Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Spy Satellite Launch
The second stage of a Delta 4 Heavy rocket propels a spy satellite payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office on June 29, 2012.
NRO-15 Mission Emblem
The mission emblem for the NRO-15 U.S. spy satellite rocket launch, which lifted off June 29, 2012 on a Delta 4 Heavy.
NROL-15 Delta 4 Heavy Rocket
The Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-15 payload sits on the launch pad in Florida minutes before lifting off.
NROL-15 Mission on Launch Pad, Night
A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy stands ready to launch the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-15 mission from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla.
NROL-15 Payload Mated to Delta 4 Rocket
The National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-15 payload, encapsulated in a 5-meter diameter payload fairing, is mated to a Delta IV Heavy rocket in preparation for launch from Space Launch Complex-37.
NROL-15 Mission Ready to Launch
United Launch Alliance Upgraded Delta IV Heavy Rocket
A United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-37 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on June 29, 2012 with a secret spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. The launch placed the NROL-15 satellite into orbit.