Photos: NROL-15 Spy Satellite Launches Aboard Delta 4 Heavy Rocket

Delta 4 Rocket Launches U.S. Spy Satellite

ULA

A ULA Delta 4 Heavy Rocket launches the NROL-15 spy satellite June 29 from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Delta 4 Rocket Launches U.S. Spy Satellite

ULA

A ULA Delta 4 Heavy Rocket launches the NROL-15 spy satellite June 29 from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Delta 4 Rocket Launches U.S. Spy Satellite

ULA

A ULA Delta 4 Heavy Rocket launches the NROL-15 spy satellite June 29 from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Delta 4 Rocket Launches U.S. Spy Satellite

ULA

A ULA Delta 4 Heavy Rocket launches the NROL-15 spy satellite June 29 from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Spy Satellite Launch

ULA

The second stage of a Delta 4 Heavy rocket propels a spy satellite payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office on June 29, 2012.

NRO-15 Mission Emblem

ULA

The mission emblem for the NRO-15 U.S. spy satellite rocket launch, which lifted off June 29, 2012 on a Delta 4 Heavy.

NROL-15 Delta 4 Heavy Rocket

United Launch Alliance

The Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-15 payload sits on the launch pad in Florida minutes before lifting off.

NROL-15 Mission on Launch Pad, Night

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy stands ready to launch the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-15 mission from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla.

NROL-15 Payload Mated to Delta 4 Rocket

United Launch Alliance

The National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-15 payload, encapsulated in a 5-meter diameter payload fairing, is mated to a Delta IV Heavy rocket in preparation for launch from Space Launch Complex-37.

NROL-15 Mission Ready to Launch

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy stands ready to launch the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-15 mission from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla.

United Launch Alliance Upgraded Delta IV Heavy Rocket

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-37 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on June 29, 2012 with a secret spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. The launch placed the NROL-15 satellite into orbit.