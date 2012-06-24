Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - June 24, 2012

The God Particle, Spy Plane and China Moves to Space

CERN/ATLAS

China's successful manned mission to space, the possibility of finding the 'God' particle and U.S. spy planes are just a few of the space stories that made headlines.

CNTV

Chinese astronauts docked two spaceships in orbit for the first time Monday (June 18), marking a vital milestone in the country's quest to build a manned space station in Earth orbit. [Full Story]

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's venerable Voyager 1 probe appears to be at the edge of the solar system. [Full Story]

CERN

The moon, which pulls Earth's seas in and out with its gravity, similarly affects the Large Hadron Collider in Europe, requiring physicists to make periodic adjustments to the extremely sensitive machine. [Full Story]

Anonymous Content, Indian Paintbrush, Mandate Pictures

In the film “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World,” a killer asteroid is headed to Earth, and humans have one month left to live. The film depicts a range of human reactions to the impending apocalypse. Are they realistic? How would people really react if the end of the world were approaching? [Full Story]

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

A new spy satellite launched today (June 20) for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office on a clandestine mission for national security. [Full Story]

Don Davis

A group of scientists will unveil an audacious plan for the first privately funded deep space telescope next week - a mission that aims to map the inner solar system for potentially dangerous asteroids. [Full Story]

NASA, ESA, and S. Beckwith (STScI) and the HUDF Team

A new study aiming to simulate conditions in the early universe has found tantalizing clues suggesting it may be possible to detect signals from the first stars. [Full Story]

NASA/GSFC/SVS

New observations of the huge Shackleton crater at the moon's south pole, a spot earmarked for potential human exploration because it may contain water ice, but may be drier than previously thought. [Full Story]

NASA/Kathryn Hansen

The Slooh Space Camera is hosting a live solar show this week to celebrate Summer Solstice and explore recent Sun spot activity. [Full Story]

David Aguilar, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics

NASA's Kepler space telescope has revealed two alien planets around a distant star, but they are the odd couple of extrasolar worlds. One planet is a so-called super-Earth, while the other much more like Neptune, scientists say. [Full Story]

NEXT: Mars Interior as Wet as Earth's