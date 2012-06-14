Cassini spacecraft looks toward Titan and its dark region called Shangri-La in this stunning space wallpaper. Saturn's rings lie in the distance as the Cassini spacecraft looks toward Titan and its dark region called Shangri-La, east of the landing site of the Huygens Probe. The moon's north polar hood is also visible here. See PIA09739 and PIA08137 to learn more about Titan's atmosphere. This view looks toward the anti-Saturn side of Titan (5,150 kilometers, or 3,200 miles across). North on Titan is up. This view looks toward the northern, sunlit side of the rings from just above the ringplane. The image was taken with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera on Aug. 9, 2011 using a spectral filter sensitive to wavelengths of near-infrared light centered at 938 nanometers.
East of Huygens Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute )
