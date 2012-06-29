Shenzhou 9: China's 1st Manned Space Docking Mission (Pictures)

Chinese Astronaut Jing Haipeng's Landing Salute

China Central Television/CCTV

Chinese astronaut Jing Haipeng, commander of the Shenzhou 9 mission, salutes after exiting the space capsule following landing in Inner Mongolia autonomous mission on June 28, 2012.

Shenzhou 9 Astronaut Liu Wang's Landing Wave

China Central Television/CCTV

Chinese astronaut Liu Wang smiles and waves after exiting the Shenzhou 9 space capsule following a June 28, 2012, landing in Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

Shenzhou 9 Space Capsule Lands

CCTV

This photograph of a China CCTV broadcast shows the Shenzhou 9 space capsule lying on its side after landing in an autonomous region of China in Inner Mongolia on June 29, 2012 Beijing time (10 p.m. June 28 EDT) to end a 13-day mission to the Tiangong 1 space lab module.

Shenzhou 9 Crew Celebrates Manual Docking

China Manned Space Engineering

The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou 9 spacecraft grasp hands to celebrate their successful manned docking with the Tiangong 1 orbiting module on June 24, 2012. At center is astronaut Liu Wang, who piloted the successful docking. Mission commander Jing Haipeng is at left with astronaut Liu Yang, China's first female astronaut, at right.

Shenzhou 9: China Manual Space Docking Success

CNTV/CCTV

This still from a CNTV broadcast shows China's Shenzhou 9 space capsule just after it was manually docked to the Tiangong 1 space lab by astronaut Liu Wang on June 24, 2012.

Shenzhou 9 Astronauts Celebrate Manual Docking

CNTV/CCTV

Chinese astronaut Liu Wang holds up a closed fist in triumph while his crewmates Jing Haipeng (commander, on left) and Liu Yang (right) wave in this still from a CCTV broadcast of their docking on June 24, 2012, at the Tiangong 1 module.

Shenzhou 9 Crew Aboard Tiangong 1

CNTV

The crew of China's Shenzhou 9 mission waves to a camera aboard the Tiangong 1 space module after successfully docking their capsule at the test module on June 18, 2012, in this still from a state-run TV broadcast on CNTV The crew is (from left) Liu Wang, Liu Yang (China's first female astronaut), and mission commander Jing Haipeng.

Shenzhou 9 Commander Boards Tiangong 1

CNTV

China's Shenzhou 9 mission commander Jing Haipeng waves to a camera after boarding the Tiangong 1 space module following a successful June 18, 2012 docking, China's first manned orbital rendezvous, in this view from state-run TV news.

Chinese Astronaut Liu Yang Portrait

China Manned Space Engineering Office

China's first female astronaut Liu Wang looks into a video camera while wearing a spacesuit just before boarding the Tiangong 1 space lab on June 18, 2012, following the docking of her crew's Shenzhou 9 capsule.

Shenzhou-9 Docking with Tiangong 1

China Manned Space Engineering

Beijing Aerospace Control Center has this view of the Shenzhou-9 spacecraft docking with Tiangong 1 in June 2012.

China Launches Shenzhou 9 Mission

China Manned Space Engineering Office

A Chinese Long March 2F rocket launches on the Shenzhou 9 mission, China's first manned space docking flight and first flight of a female astronaut, on June 16, 2012 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.