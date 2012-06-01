Partial Lunar Eclipse of June 4, 2012: Observer's Guide (Images)

June 4, 2012, Partial Lunar Eclipse Sky Map

Starry Night Software

Sky map for the June 4, 2012, partial lunar eclipse.

Partial Lunar Eclipse Map for June 4, 2012

NASA

This map shows areas of visibility around the world for the partial lunar eclipse on June 4, 2012.

Earth's Umbra and Penumbra Diagram for Partial Lunar Eclipse of June 4, 2012.

F. Espenak, NASA GSFC

This diagram shows the expected path of the moon through the Earth's shadow on June 4, 2012.

Anatomy of a Lunar Eclipse

Robert Roy Britt, SPACE.com

How a Lunar Eclipse Occurs: Earth creates a full shadow (umbra) and partial shadow (penumbra). If everything is lined up just right, the umbral shadow can create a total lunar eclipse.

Partial Lunar Eclipse of June 4, 2012

F. Espenak, NASA GSFC

This diagram explains the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012.

Timetable for Partial Lunar Eclipse of June 4, 2012

F. Espenak, NASA GSFC

The table below gives times of each phase of the eclipse for various time zones in North America and Hawaii on June 4, 2012.