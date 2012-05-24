Space History Photo: Rare Woman Physicist at NASA in 1957

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, one of the rare women physicists at NASA works on an atomic laboratory experiment at the Lewis Research Center in 1957. The experiment pushed a gas at low pressure through a high-voltage discharge.

NASA today has a web site devoted to highlighting women who work at the agency, with one goal being to “inspire girls everywhere to reach for the stars and explore the myriad of opportunities available to them through pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

