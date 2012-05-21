Vote Now! Amazing Solar Eclipse Pictures of May 20,2012

2012 Annular Solar Eclipse Amazes

Joel Dykstra

On May 20, 2012, the moon crossed the sun to create a spectacular annular solar eclipse that wowed skywatchers from China to the Texas.

SPACE.com thanks everyone who sent in spectacular photos from around the world. We've placed some of the most eye-popping views here. Will your favorite solar eclipse view win top billing? Now's your chance to find out!

FIRST STOP: Petroglyph National Monument

Petroglyph National Monument

National Parks Service

This still from the National Parks Service webcast shows the May 20, 2012 annular solar eclipse from the Petroglyph National Monument in Albuquerque, N.M.

Eclipse on Your Phone

Koji Kudo

Koji Kudo of Kawasaki Japan, sends in this sequence of eclipse images taken May 20, 2012, and writes: "Please use this as a smartphone wall paper if you like:-)"

West Coast Eclipse

Bryan Hubbard

Skywatcher Bryan Hubbard sent in this photo of the eclipse taken in Hermosa Beach, CA, May 20, 2012. He says: "Unfortunately, in the Los Angeles area we didn't get the ring of fire but we had some great views. Thanks to the intermittent but sometimes heavy cloud cover, we were afforded some very cool views and I was able to take many photos without a filter."

Ring of Fire

Imelda Joson and Edwin Aguirre

Imelda Joson and Edwin Aguirre recorded the May 20th annular eclipse of the Sun in from Page, Ariz., using a solar-filtered Takahashi FC-60 telescope and a Canon EOS 20D digital SLR camera.

Robin and Moon Shadows

David M.

Skywatcher David M. captured this view of crescent shadows cast on a robin by the annular solar eclipse of May 20, 2012 from Denver, Colo.

Eclipse Chasers

Casey A. Cass/University of Colorado

Folsom Field - Casey Cass Spectators in special solar eclipse glasses stare at the sun during the annular solar eclipse on May 20, 2012. The observers attended a special event held at the University of Colorado's Folsom Field football stadium in Boulder, Colo.

Sunset Ring of Fire

Joel Dykstra

Skywatcher Joel Dykstra sent this photo of the solar eclipse taken on May 20, 2012. He writes: "Here are some eclipse pictures I took from my backyard in Roswell, NM with a Pentax K100 D digital SLR and some older manual telephoto lenses. I did not use any filters or special devices. These were taken between 6:45-7:30 mountain time."

A Spectacular Eclipse

Charles Medendorp

Skywatcher Charles Medendorp took this photo of the annular eclipse at the Very Large Array outside Socorro, New Mexico, on May 20, 2012.

Eclipse Projections

Adora

Skywatcher Adora sent in this photo of eclipsed sun images on an outdoor wall, taken May 20, 2012. No location given.

Eclipse Among the Palms

Diana Ward

This image of the annular solar eclipse among palm trees was taken by Diana Ward from Tucson, Ariz. on May 20, 2012.

