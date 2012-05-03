Gallery: USAF Launches New AEHF 2 Satellite

Atlas 5 Rocket Launches the AEHF-2 Satellite

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket blasts off with the U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Extremely High Frequency-2 (AEHF-2) satellite from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., at 2:42 p.m. EDT on May 4, 2012.

AEHF-2 Satellite Ready to Launch

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V launch vehicle stands ready to launch the Air Force's AEHF-2 satellite at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Air Force's AEHF 2 Satellite Blasts Off

The U.S. Air Force's AEHF 2 communications satellite blasts off atop an Atlas 5 rocket on May 4, 2012.

USAF's AEHF 2 Satellite Climbs into the Sky

The U.S. Air Force's AEHF 2 communications satellite climbs into the Florida sky on May 4, 2012.

AEHF-2 Satellite Rolls to the Pad

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V launch vehicle, carrying the AEHF-2 satellite for the U.S. Air Force, is rolled to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Air Force's AEHF 2 Satellite on the Launchpad

United Launch Alliance

The Air Force's AEHF 2 communications satellite sits atop its Atlas 5 rocket on the launchpad at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

AEHF 2 in Nose Cone Fairing

United Launch Alliance

The Advanced Extremely High Frequency 2 satellite, AEHF 2, is shown encapsulated in its nose cone fairing just before being mated to its Atlas 5 rocket ahead of a May 2012 launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The Second Advanced Extremely High Frequency Satellite

United Launch Alliance

The second Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite, AEHF 2, is prepared for launch atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Liftoff set for May 3, 2012.