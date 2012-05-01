Trending

Space History Photo: 1942 Wind Tunnel Test

By Spaceflight 

model airplane, wind tunnels
NACA Ames 7x10 Wind Tunnel
(Image: © NACA)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a scale model of an airplane is prepared for study in one of the 7 x 10-foot wind tunnels at the Ames Aeronautical Laboratory, on April 1, 1942. Now called the Ames Research Center, the facility now has an 11 x 11-foot wind tunnel that can simulate speeds up to Mach 1.45.

The Ames Aeronautical Laboratory was the second laboratory of the National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics (NACA), a precursor to NASA. The NACA was created by act of Congress on March 3, 1915 and charged with the development of aeronautical research and testing facilities to improve both civil and military aviation.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.