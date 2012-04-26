Photos of Venus and Crescent Moon in April 2012

President Obama Spots Venus and the Moon

whitehouse.gov

President Obama eyes Venus and the crescent moon at Colorado's Buckley Air Force Base on April 24, 2012.

Moon, Venus, and the Pilgrim Monument

Rob Gutkowski

Skywatcher Rob Gutkowski caught the crescent moon and Venus on April 24, 2012. He says: "I shot the attached pictures of the crescent moon, Venus, and the Pilgrim Monument, in Provincetown, Massachusetts, this evening. There's something to be said for being in the right place at the right time."

Venus and the Crescent Moon over New York City

Jose L. Vargas

Skywatcher Jose L. Vargas took this photo of Venus and the crescent moon over New York City, April 24, 2012. He reported the skies were hazy with scattered showers.

Venus and the Moon Almost Split by the ISS

Dale Mayotte

Skywatcher Dale Mayotte took this shot of Venus and the crescent moon from Clinton Township, MI on April 24, 2012. He writes: "I just missed the ISS splitting the moon and Venus by about 20 sec."

Venus and the Crescent Moon over Arizona

Meggan Wood

Skywatcher Meggan Wood caught the crescent moon and Venus "about 7:45 PM in Maricopa, AZ."

Venus and the Crescent Moon over Delaware

Robert Pekala

Skywatcher Robert Pekala caught the crescent moon and Venus over Hockessin, DE on April 24, 2012.

Venus and the Crescent Moon over Arkansas

Drew Friedman

Drew Friedman sent in this photo of the crescent moon and Venus. He writes: "Taken in north Bentonville, Arkansas, approximately 8:40 PM local time, April 24, 2012."

Venus and the Crescent Moon over Georgia

James Dean

James Dean caught the crescent moon and Venus through his neighbor's trees in Martinez, GA.

Venus and the Crescent Moon over Virginia

Tom Berta

Skywatcher Tom Berta caught the crescent moon and Venus over Stafford, VA on a cloudy evening, April 24, 2012.

Venus and the Crescent Moon and Light Trails

Steinar Andreassen

Skywatcher Steinar Andreassen of Las Pinas City, Philippines took this photo of the crescent moon and venus on April 25, 2012. He writes: "The ... streak of red orange light is my dad's red flashlight tracing the outline of the telescope because I couldn't see it through the live viewfinder. It was ... dark in the vacant lot where we took this shot.... "

April 2012 Aurora over Lake Superior #2

Shawn Malone

Skywatcher Shawn Malone sent in this photo of an aurora taken during the evening of April 23-24, from Marquette, Michigan, south shore of Lake Superior. The moon and Venus are in there as well.