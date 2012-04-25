Space History Photo: Walt Disney and Wernher von Braun

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Werhner von Braun, then Chief, Guided Missile Development Operation Division at Army Ballistic Missile Agency (ABMA) in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, was visited by Walt Disney in 1954. In the 1950's, von Braun worked with Disney Studio as a technical director, making three films about space exploration for television.

Von Braun was a German engineer who came to the U.S. after World War II. He had worked on the deisgn of the V-2 combat rocket. He later helped build rockets that carried astronauts to the moon. Von Braun would have been 100 on March 23, 2012. [Photos: Von Braun & America's Rocket Pioneers]

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).