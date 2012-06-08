NASA's Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) space telescope will launch in 2012 on a mission to seek out distant black holes like never before. Take a look at how the $165 million space telescope will launch and perform its mission in the SPACE.com infographic above.
How NASA's NuSTAR Spacecraft Hunts Black Holes (Infographic)
(Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.