How NASA's NuSTAR Spacecraft Hunts Black Holes (Infographic)

By Science & Astronomy 

By focusing X-rays, the Earth-orbiting NuSTAR space telescope will study black holes and other exotic objects in the distant universe.
(Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)

NASA's Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) space telescope will launch in 2012 on a mission to seek out distant black holes like never before. Take a look at how the $165 million space telescope will launch and perform its mission in the SPACE.com infographic above.

