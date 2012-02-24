Trending

Amazing Launch Photos: Blastoff for Navy's Next-Gen MUOS-1 Satellite

By Spaceflight 

MUOS-1 Satellite Launches on Atlas 5 Rocket

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Feb. 24, 2012, with the U.S. Navy’s Mobile User Objective System-1 (MUOS-1) satellite.

MUOS-1 Satellite Launches on Atlas 5 Rocket

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Feb. 24, 2012, with the U.S. Navy’s Mobile User Objective System-1 (MUOS-1) satellite. At nearly 15,000 pounds, MUOS-1 marks the heaviest satellite launched to date by an Atlas launch vehicle.

LIFTOFF! Atlas 5 Launches MUOS-1

United Launch Alliance

This still from a United Launch Alliance broadcast shows an Atlas 5 rocket launching into space with the U.S. Navy's MUOS-1 communications satellite on Feb. 24, 2012. Liftoff occured at 5:15 p.m. ET (2215 GMT) from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

MUOS-1 Launch: SRB Separation

United Launch Alliance

This still from a United Launch Alliance broadcast shows the moment of solid rocket booster separation from an Atlas 5 booster carrying the U.S. Navy's new MUOS-1 military communications satellite just after its launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Feb. 24, 2012.

MUOS-1 Satellite Launch: View from Space

United Launch Alliance

The horizon of Earth dominates this dazzling still image from a United Launch Alliance broadcast of the Centaur upper stage of an Atlas 5 rocket carrying the MUOS-1 military communications satellite dhortly after it launched from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Feb. 24, 2012.

