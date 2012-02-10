Gallery: Visions of Deep Space Stations for Exploration

Telescope Approaches a "Gateway"-type Habitat
A large telescope (foreground) approaches a "Gateway"-type habitat in preparation for upgrade and repair.
Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle Approaching an “Gateway”-type Habitat
Close-up of Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle approaching an inflatable “Gateway”-type habitat.
Robotic Upgrade of Space Telescope
A Gateway inflatable habitation facility carrying out robotic upgrade of a on-orbit imaging system.
Concept for a "Depot Farm"
A libration-point concept for a "depot farm" in support of lunar surface exploration.
A Libration-point Concept for Depoting
A libration-point concept for depoting in support of lunar surface exploration with Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle attached.
Lunar Surface Robot Departs
Advanced lunar surface robot departs libration-point operations and habitation facility.
Upgrade of Telescopes
Upgrade of telescopes at Earth-Moon L1, L2.
Lunar Surface Robotic Control
Lunar surface robotic control from an L-point habitation and operations site.
Manned Waypoint Near Lunar Farside
Artist's concept of astronauts in an Orion capsule helping direct robotic teleoperations on the moon's farside.
Centaur Boosting Orion to the Moon
In one proposal for a trip to the L2 point, Orion capsule would be launched to Low Earth Orbit on a rocket such as a Delta IV Heavy or Ares I. Then, a modified Centaur upper stage would launch on a separate rocket. Orion would dock to the Centaur stage in orbit, and the Centaur would boost Orion towards the Moon.
Mission to the Farside of the Moon
This artist's conception shows an Orion capsule on the farside of the moon.