Gallery: 'Space Junk 3D' - The Movie

Space Junk 3D Movie Poster

Space Junk 3D movie poster.

Illustration of a Space Debris Field

Illustration of a space debris field as depicted in the film "Space Junk 3D."

Rockets Launching Illustration

An illustration suggests the many rocket launches that have caused space debris, from the movie "Space Junk 3D."

Space Junk Problem Detailed

Each dot represents a bit of known space junk that's at least 4 inches (10 cm) in low-Earth orbit, where the space station and shuttles roam. In total, some 19,000 manmade objects this size or bigger orbit Earth as of July 2009; most are in low-Earth orbit. Countless smaller objects are also circling the planet.

US Space Surveillance Animation: Wide Shot

US space surveillance animation as seen in the movie "Space Junk 3D."

Clean-up Solution: Solar Sail

One possible clean-up solution: a solar sail, as seen in the movie "Space Junk 3D."

Recycling Station Animation

Recycling station animation as seen in the movie "Space Junk 3D."

Garbage Collector Spaceship

An illustration imagines a spaceship collecting space "garbage" in the movie "Space Junk 3D."

Retired Head of NASA's Orbital Debris Don Kessler

Retired head of NASA’s Orbital Debris, scientist Don Kessler beneath a starry night.

Cleaning the Camera for "Space Junk 3D" Movie

Cleaning lenses during 40 mph winds at Meteor Crater in Arizona.

Mixing Sound for Space Junk 3D Movie

Mixing 6.0 surround sound at Technicolor Toronto in the making of Space Junk 3D.