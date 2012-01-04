Aristarchus Spectacular! Space Wallpaper

This cool space wallpaper taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) shows high sunlight reflecting off the moon's Aristarchus crater. In November 2011, the space agency's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft passed over the moon's Aristarchus crater, which spans 25 miles (40 kilometers) and is more than 2 miles (3.5 km) deep.

