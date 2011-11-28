Photos: Sneak Peek of "Meteorite Men" Season 3

Meteorite Men - Geoff Notkin & Steve Arnold

Geoff Notkin (left) and Steve Arnold (right) are the stars and hosts of the Science Channel's "Meteorite Men." This picture shows one of their largest and most spectacular finds: A 223- lb pallasite meteorite from the secret "Alpha" site in Kansas.

Meteorite Men Hosts Steve Arnold & Geoff Notkin

Steve Arnold (left) and Geoff Notkin (right) are the hosts of "Meteorite Men" on the Science Channel.

Meteorite Men - Geoff Notkin & Steve Arnold in Amphibious Vehicle

"Meteorite Men" Geoff Notkin and Steve Arnold navigate around in an amphibious vehicle. The guys affectionately call their go-anywhere Hydratrek "The Rockhound," and it really does go anywhere.

Meteorite Men - Geoff Notkin with Metal Detector

"Meteorite Men" host Geoff Notkin shows off some of the show's meteorite-hunting hardware.

Meteorite Men - Geoff Notkin & Steve Arnold On the Beach

Geoff Notkin (left) and Steve Arnold (right, in the vehicle) pose on a beach. Notkin and Arnold are the hosts of "Meteorite Men."

Meteorite Men Season 3

The stars of "Meteorite Men," Steve Arnold (left) and Geoff Notkin (right) are pictured with their truck, affectionately called "The Mule."

Meteorite Men - Hunting for Space Rocks

The TV show "Meteorite Men" follows the adventures of two meteorite hunters, Geoff Notkin and Steve Arnold, as they track down precious space rocks.

Hosts of Meteorite Men - Geoff Notkin & Steve Arnold

The hosts of "Meteorite Men," Geoff Notkin (left) and Steve Arnold (right) combine science and adventure on their TV show about hunting for space rocks.

Meteorite Men - Geoff Notkin & Steve Arnold Search for Meteorites

In their search for meteorites, Geoff Notkin and Steve Arnold sometimes battle treacherous conditions. Notkin and Arnold are the stars and hosts of the Science Channel's "Meteorite Men." In this picture, Notkin and Arnold search the side of a riverbank with their all-terrain amphibious Hydratrek vehicle.

Meteorite Men on the Science Channel

The popular TV show "Meteorite Men" airs on the Science Channel.