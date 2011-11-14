Photos: Snowy Soyuz Launches During Winter Storm

Soyuz TMA-22 Lifts Off From Baikonour Cosmodrome
The Soyuz rocket carrying NASA astronaut Dan Burbank and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Anatoly Ivanishin blasts off from the Baiknour Cosmodrome on Nov. 13, 2011.
Expedition 29 Crew Inside Soyuz TMA-22 Capsule
NASA astronaut Dan Burbank and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Anatoly Ivanishin are pictured inside their Soyuz TMA-22 spacecraft minutes prior to their launch to the International Space Station.
Russian Soyuz Rocket in Snow
Amid wintry conditions, the Russian Soyuz rocket sits at the launch pad at the Baikonour Cosmodrome.
Expedition 29 Crew Seated Pose
Seated from left to right: NASA astronaut Dan Burbank, Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin pose for a photo before their launch to the International Space Station.
Expedition 29 Crew and Officials Pose in the Snow
Wearing blue parkas over top of their Russian Sokol spacesuits to keep warm, cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Anatoly Ivanishin, and NASA astronaut Dan Burbank pose with Russian officials before launching to the International Space Station.
Expedition 29 Crew with Blue Parkas
NASA astronaut Dan Burbank and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov donned blue parkas for the trek to the launch pad at the Baikonour Cosmodrome. The spaceflyers launched to the International Space Station amid intense snowfall on Nov. 13, 2011.
Expedition 29 Crew Greeted by Russian Officials
NASA astronaut Dan Burbank and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Anatoly Ivanishin are greeted by Russian officials at the Baikonour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan prior to their launch to the International Space Station.
Snowy Soyuz Launch Pad
The Russian-built Soyuz rocket is pictured at the snowy launch pad at the Baikonour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Soyuz Launch November 13, 2011
The Soyuz spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Dan Burbank and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Anatoly Ivanishin lifts off from the Baikonour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Nov. 13, 2011 at 11:14 p.m. EST.
Soyuz TMA-22 Spacecraft Launches in Snow
Despite heavy snowfall, the Soyuz TMA-22 spacecraft carrying three new space station crewmembers to the orbiting outpost successfully launched on Nov. 13, 2011 at 11:14 p.m. EST from the Baikonour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.