Photos: Snowy Soyuz Launches During Winter Storm

Soyuz TMA-22 Lifts Off From Baikonour Cosmodrome

NASA TV

The Soyuz rocket carrying NASA astronaut Dan Burbank and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Anatoly Ivanishin blasts off from the Baiknour Cosmodrome on Nov. 13, 2011.

Expedition 29 Crew Inside Soyuz TMA-22 Capsule

NASA TV

NASA astronaut Dan Burbank and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Anatoly Ivanishin are pictured inside their Soyuz TMA-22 spacecraft minutes prior to their launch to the International Space Station.

Russian Soyuz Rocket in Snow

RSC Energia

Amid wintry conditions, the Russian Soyuz rocket sits at the launch pad at the Baikonour Cosmodrome.

Expedition 29 Crew Seated Pose

RSC Energia

Seated from left to right: NASA astronaut Dan Burbank, Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin pose for a photo before their launch to the International Space Station.

Expedition 29 Crew and Officials Pose in the Snow

RSC Energia

Wearing blue parkas over top of their Russian Sokol spacesuits to keep warm, cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Anatoly Ivanishin, and NASA astronaut Dan Burbank pose with Russian officials before launching to the International Space Station.

Expedition 29 Crew with Blue Parkas

RSC Energia

NASA astronaut Dan Burbank and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov donned blue parkas for the trek to the launch pad at the Baikonour Cosmodrome. The spaceflyers launched to the International Space Station amid intense snowfall on Nov. 13, 2011.

Expedition 29 Crew Greeted by Russian Officials

RSC Energia

NASA astronaut Dan Burbank and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Anatoly Ivanishin are greeted by Russian officials at the Baikonour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan prior to their launch to the International Space Station.

Snowy Soyuz Launch Pad

RSC Energia

The Russian-built Soyuz rocket is pictured at the snowy launch pad at the Baikonour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Soyuz Launch November 13, 2011

Roscosmos

Soyuz TMA-22 Spacecraft Launches in Snow

Roscosmos

