Mission Photos: Expedition 29 to the International Space Station

Auroral Glow Over Earth

Ron Garan/Mike Fossum

Astronaut Ron Garan tweeted this photo by fellow spaceflyer Mike Fossum (@astro_aggie) on October 5, 2011, showing auroral glow over Earth. He wrote: "@Astro_Aggie is changing the way us earthlings view our planet. Great snap Mike! #ISS #NASA."

Expedition 29 Mike Fossum Conducting a Test

NASA

NASA's Mike Fossum, Expedition 29 commander, conducts a session with the Binary Colloidal Alloy Test-6 (BCAT-6) experiment in the Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station on Oct. 24, 2011.

Expedition 29 Halloween Pumpkin

Liz Warren ("Spasmunkey"/Flickr)

An Expedition 29 Halloween pumpkin carved by Liz Warren.

Expedition 29's Satoshi Furukawa Works on Water Valves

NASA

In the International Space Station’s Columbus laboratory on Oct. 14, 2011, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, Expedition 29 flight engineer, works on Water On/Off Valves (WOOV), performing inspection, cleaning, disinfection and encapsulation on WOOV 3, 4 and 5.

Expedition 29 Commander Performs In-flight Maintenance

NASA

NASA astronaut Mike Fossum, Expedition 29 commander, performs in-flight maintenance (IFM) of removing and replacing the failed Remote Power Controller Module (RPCM) equipment in the Destiny laboratory of the International Space Station on Oct. 18, 2011.

Robonaut 2 at Destiny Laboratory

NASA

Robonaut 2 – the first dexterous humanoid robot in space – is pictured in the Destiny laboratory of the International Space Station on Oct. 13, 2011.

Space Station Commander Mike Fossum Speaks with SPACE.com

NASA TV

Space station commander Mike Fossum spoke with SPACE.com from aboard the orbiting complex on Oct. 19, 2011.

Airglow on the Horizon

NASA

This is one of a series of nighttime images photographed by one of the Expedition 29 crew members from the International Space Station. The image features airglow on the horizon against a starry sky with Russian spacecraft Soyuz and Progress in the foreground. Nadir coordinates are 27.8 degrees south latitude and 137.6 west longitude. The photo was taken at 11:32:37 GMT, Sept. 17, 2011.

Expedition 29 Flight Engineer Studies Effects of Microgravity

NASA

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, Expedition 29 flight engineer, uses Neurospat hardware to perform a science session with the European Space Agency PASSAGES experiment in the Columbus laboratory of the International Space Station on Oct. 6, 2011. PASSAGES is designed to test how astronauts interpret visual information in weightlessness. It aims at studying the effects of microgravity on the use of the 'Eye-Height' strategy for estimating allowed actions in an environment, and whether this could possibly decrease after a long exposure to weightlessness.

Expedition 29 Crew Members Share a Meal

NASA

NASA astronaut Mike Fossum (right), Expedition 29 commander, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa (left) and Russian cosmonaut Sergei Volkov, both flight engineers, share a meal at the galley in the Zvezda Service Module of the International Space Station on Sept. 16, 2011

Expedition 29 Flight Engineer Monitors Growth Experiment

NASA

Russian cosmonaut Sergei Volkov, Expedition 29 flight engineer, checks the progress of a new growth experiment on the BIO-5 Rasteniya-2 (Plants-2) payload with its LADA-01 greenhouse in the Zvezda Service Module of the International Space Station on Sept. 22, 2011.