The universe is a big place, near-infintely big, but there's a structure to our cosmos that astronomers are hard at work unraveling. Take a tour of some of the out-of-this-world structures that make our universe tick in this video show, "A Blueprint for the Universe," the first stop in SPACE.com's eight-weekday series to look at our universe's mysteries entitiled: The History & Future of the Cosmos.
Episode 1: The Dark Force
Episode 2: Yesterday's News
Episode 3: Edge of the Known
Episode 4: The Matter of Matter
Episode 5: The Grand Architecture
Episode 6: Galaxy Collision
Episode 7: Galactic Lives
Episode 8: The Tully Collection
Episode 9: Beyond the Event Horizon
Episode 10: Galaxy: Home
Episode 11: Extra-Solar Worlds
Episode 12: Jewels and Junk
Episode 13: Birth in the Family of Sol
Episode 14: The Perfect Ballet
Episode 15: Rivers in the Sky
Episode 16: Know Your Place
Episode 17: From Radar to Redshift
Episode 18: Your Universe
