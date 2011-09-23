NASA's Falling UARS Satellite Explained (Infographic)

Get a snapshot view of NASA's Upper Atmosphere Research Satellite (UARS), which will fall to Earth in 2011, in this SPACE.com infographic.

NASA's Upper Atmosphere Research Satellite will fall to Earth in late September after 20 years of orbiting Earth. The satellite was designed to study the Earth's ozone layer for three years after its 1991 launch, but it lasted through 2005, when NASA decommissioned it and set it on course for eventual disposal in Earth's atmosphere. See a profile of the UARS satellite in the infographic above. [Complete Coverage]

Editor's note: This infographic was updated to more accurately depict the possible regions of Earth where the UARS spacecraft could fall.