Spectacular Perseid Meteor Shower Photos of 2011

'Shooting Star' From Space

NASA/Ron Garan (@Astro_Ron)

NASA astronaut Ron Garan photographed a "shooting star" during the Perseid meteor shower on Aug. 13, 2011 from the International Space Station.

An English Perseid

Carolyne Jackson

Skywatcher Carolyne Jackson of Woking, Surrey in England snapped this amazing photo of a Perseid meteor from her backyard during the peak of the 2011 Perseid meteor shower on Aug. 12, 2011.

Perseid Streaks Above California

Nick Rose

Skywatcher and photographer Nick Rose snapped this stunning view of a Perseid meteor from Millbrae, Calif., on Aug. 10, 2011 as the annual Perseid meteor shower neared its peak.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2011 - NASA All Sky Camera in Huntsville, Alabama

NASA

All the Perseid meteors seen by NASA's all sky camera in Huntsville, Ala. on Aug. 9, 2011.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2011 - NASA's all-sky camera in Tullahoma, Tenn.

NASA

Confirmed Perseid meteors seen by NASA's all-sky camera in Tullahoma, Tenn. on Aug. 9, 2011.

Perseid Meteor Shower - Confirmed Sightings in 2011

NASA

This skymap shows the locations of all Perseid meteors recorded by NASA cameras so far in 2011.

Space Station Makes Perseid Appearance

NASA via Bill Cooke (@MeteorScientist)

NASA meteor scientist Bill Cooke posted this image of the International Space Station streaking above Huntsville, Ala., on Aug. 12, 2011 during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower of 2011.

It's Raining Perseids

NASA/MSFC/Meteoroid Environment Office

10 Perseid meteors are visible in this composite photo of meteors on Aug. 10, 2011 from an all-sky camera at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., during the annual Perseid meteor shower.

2011 Perseid Meteor Shower's Advance Guard

NASA/MSFC/Meteoroid Environment Office

A bright Perseid meteor crosses the sky over Huntsville, Ala. on July 26, 2011, the advance guard of the annual Perseid meteor shower that peaked on Aug. 12.

Sky map for 2011 Perseid Meteor Shower

Starry Night Software

The Perseid meteor shower will compete with a full moon when it peaks on Aug. 12-13, 2011.

Huntsville, Alabama Perseids, August 2011

NASA/MSFC/Meteoroid Environment Office

Huntsville all sky camera's meteor view on Aug. 12-13, with a bright full moon "smear" at the bottom.