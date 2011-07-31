Driving on the Moon: Photos of NASA's Lunar Cars

The First Lunar Rover

NASA

Astronaut James B. Irwin, lunar module pilot, during the Apollo 15 lunar surface extravehicular activity (EVA) on August 1, 1971, at the Hadley-Apennine landing site. The first Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) on the moon, stands to the right.

Rove On

NASA

Apollo 15 launched 40 years ago this week on July 26, 1971. In this photograph, Apollo 15 lunar module pilot Jim Irwin loads the lunar rover with gear in preparation for the first lunar spacewalk at the Hadley-Apennine landing site. The lunar module "Falcon"stands at the left in this image. The undeployed Laser Ranging Retro-Reflector lies on top of Falcon's Modular Equipment Stowage Assembly.

Apollo 17 Lunar Rover Drive

NASA

Apollo 17 mission commander Eugene A. Cernan makes a short checkout of the Lunar Roving Vehicle during the early part of the first Apollo 17 extravehicular activity at the Taurus-Littrow landing site in 1972.

Recycling Center Needed On the Moon

NASA

Apollo 15 Commander Dave Scott photographed the Lunar Rover at the end of the last EVA.

Astronauts Ride in Style in New Moon Truck

NASA Edge.

This view of NASA's Small Pressurized Rover shows its ability for sideways and rotating 'crab-like' movements.

NASA's Space Exploration Vehicle

Regan Geeseman

During the 2008 Desert RATS tests at Black Point Lava Flow in Arizona, engineers, geologists and astronauts came together to test the surface version of the Space Exploration Vehicle.

NASA's Chariot: Not Your Father's Lunar Rover

NASA

While designing the lunar truck, JSC engineers threw out some traditional assumptions on what a vehicle needs — such as doors and seats — and added new capabilities such as active suspension, six-wheel drive with independent steering for each wheel.

Have Moon Rover, Will Travel

NASA

Engineers test the ATHLETE moon rover on one of the long dirt roads found just outside JPL.

Presidential Trip for New Moon Rover

NASA's prototype Small Pressurized Rover at Johnson Space Center participates in a "dress rehearsal" demonstration for the 56th Presidential Inaugural Parade.

Robotic Lunar Base With Legs Changes Everything

JPL/Caltech

JPL's RoboAthlete rover prototype tackles a hill in trials.

Mock Moon Buggies From Germany, Puerto Rico Win NASA Race

NASA/MSFC

Racers from the International Space Education Institute in Leipzig, Germany, won first place in the high school division of NASA's 17th annual Great Moonbuggy Race. The race is organized by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.