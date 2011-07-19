Photos: Space Shuttle Leaves Space Station for Last Time

Atlantis Docked to the International Space Station with Robotic Arm Deployed

NASA

This view of the space shuttle Atlantis while still docked with the International Space Station was taken by a crew member aboard the station on the final day of joint activities between the crew members for the STS-135 and Expedition 28 missions. The robotic arm on the shuttle appears to be saluting "good-bye" to the station. Earth's airglow is seen as a thin blue line above Earth's horizon. The Raffaello multi-purpose logistics module, full of items to be returned to Earth, is seen in the aft cargo bay, July 19. 2011. Flight Day 12.

Atlantis and the Earth

NASA

This picture of the space shuttle Atlantis was photographed from the International Space Station as the orbiting complex and the shuttle performed their relative separation in the early hours of July 19, 2011, Flight Day 12 The Raffaello multi-purpose logistics module, which transported tons of supplies to the complex, can be seen in the cargo bay. It is filled with different materials from the station for return to Earth.

Atlantis After Undocking by Astro_Ron

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

The space shuttle Atlantis pulls away from the International Space Station on July 19, 2011 after undocking for the final time. Astronaut Ron Garan tweeted this picture from the Space Station: "The view #FromSpace of Shuttle #Atlantis flyaround of #ISS today (7/19/11) from Sergei's bedroom window."

Atlantis Undocking as Seen by Astro_Ron

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

Astronaut Ron Garan tweeted this picture from the International Space Station: "The Last view #FromSpace of Shuttle #Atlantis Taken today (7/19/11) from Sergei's #ISS bedroom window."

Space Station Seen LIke Never Before

NASA TV

This never-before-seen view of the International Space Station shows the orbiting lab as it appeared to astronauts on the shuttle Atlantis after the two spacecraft undocked for the final time on July 19, 2011 during NASA's final shuttle mission. The station rotated 90 degrees after undocking in an unprecedented manuever to provide better views to the shuttle crew.

Shuttle Atlantis Undocks from Space Station for Last Time

NASA TV

Space shuttle Atlantis is seen in this still from a video camera on the exterior of the International Space Station after the two spacecraft undocked on July 19, 2011 during the final shuttle mission STS-135. It was the last time a NASA shuttle cast off from the orbiting lab.

Atlantis After Undocking with ISS Solar Arrays in Foreground

NASA TV

Following undocking, space shuttle Atlantis is seen with the International Space Station's solar arrays.

The International Space Station as Seen Through an Atlantis Porthole

NASA TV

A round porthole of space shuttle Atlantis frames the International Space Station.

The International Space Station as Seen from Shuttle Atlantis After Undocking

NASA TV

The International Space Station is viewed from space shuttle Atlantis after the shuttle undocked to return to Earth.

One Last Space Station View From Shuttle

NASA TV

The International Space Station turns slowly to provide a side-view to the shuttle Atlantis after the two spaceships undocked on July 19, 2011 during NASA's final shuttle mission.

Rare Space Station Side-View

NASA TV

This side-view of the International Space Station is a unique perpective from the shuttle Atlantis after the shuttle undocked from the station for the last-ever time on July 19, 2011 during NASA's final shuttle mission.