Bright Lights, Last Space Shuttle Space Wallpaper

By Spaceflight 

Space shuttle Atlantis lit up on launch pad
(Image: © NASA/Frank Michaux)

Space shuttle Atlantis, attached to its bright-orange external fuel tank and twin solid rocket boosters, is bathed in xenon lights in this space wallpaper and takes center stage on Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida in this aerial image taken from a NASA helicopter in the predawn hours just before launch on July 8, 2011.

