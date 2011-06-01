Photos of Space Shuttle Endeavour's Last Landing

Endeavour Crew Gathers on the Runway

NASA/Kim Shiflett

The crew of STS-134 pose for a photo on the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida following the landing of space shuttle Endeavour. (L to R) European Space Agency's Roberto Vittori, Pilot Greg H. Johnson, Commander Mark Kelly, and Mission Specialists Mike Fincke, Greg Chamitoff and Drew Feustel.

Endeavour Crew in Front of the Ship's Nose

NASA/Kim Shiflett

STS-134 Mission Specialist Mike Fincke, left, Pilot Greg H. Johnson and Commander Mark Kelly talk with employees following the successful return of space shuttle Endeavour to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on June 1, 2011.

Crew Transport Vehicle

NASA/Kim Shiflett

The crew members of space shuttle Endeavour's STS-134 mission undergo brief medical checks in the Crew Transport Vehicle before talking to media gathered on the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on June 1, 2011.

Endeavour with Landing Convoy

NASA/Kim Shiflett

The landing convoy that will secure space shuttle Endeavour for towing to its processing hangar encircles the vehicle landing on the Shuttle Landing Facility's Runway 15 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on June 1, 2011.

Endeavour's Night Landing

NASA/Tom Farrar and Tony Gray

Xenon lights outlined space shuttle Endeavour as it returned home to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Endeavour landed for the final time on the Shuttle Landing Facility's Runway 15, on June 1, 2011, marking the 24th night landing of NASA's Space Shuttle Program.

Rear View of Endeavour's Landing

NASA/Sandra Joseph and Kevin O'Connell

Runway lights help lead space shuttle Endeavour, seen here from behind, home to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Endeavour landed for the final time on the Shuttle Landing Facility's Runway 15, on June 1, 2011, marking the 24th night landing of NASA's Space Shuttle Program.

Shuttle Endeavour's Final Trip Home

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Space shuttle Endeavour makes its final landing at the Kennedy Space Center's Shuttle Landing Facility, completing a 16-day mission to the International Space Station on June 1, 2011. The shuttle's STS-134 mission was its final flight before being retired.

One Last Landing

NASA TV

An infrared camera shows NASA's space shuttle Endeavour, its landing gear deployed, just before landing on June 1, 2011 to end the STS-134 mission, Endeavour's final flight before retirement, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:35 a.m. EDT (0635 GMT).

Happy Vapor Trails

NASA/Chuck Tintera

A vapor trail follows space shuttle Endeavour as it approaches Runway 15 on the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the final time. Endeavour landed at 2:35 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 1, 2011, wrapping up the STS-134 mission.

Parachute Art

NASA/Mike Kerley and Tony Gray

Xenon lights illuminate space shuttle Endeavour's unfurled drag chute as the vehicle rolls to a stop on the Shuttle Landing Facility's Runway 15 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the final time. Main gear touchdown was at 2:34:51 a.m. EDT on June 1, 2011 to end the STS-134 shuttle mission.

Shuttle Endeavour Landing

NASA TV

The space shuttle Endeavour on the landing strip at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida after the orbiter's 25th and final landing.