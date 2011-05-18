NASA Computer Hacked, Satellite Data Accessed

A Romanian hacker claims to have breached a computer server at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and gained access to confidential satellite data.

The hacker, who calls himself TinKode, took to Twitter shortly before noon today (May 17) to boast: "NASA Goddard Space Flight Center — (Hacked) 1 Server Access."

On his blog, TinKode posted a screen grab of what he said was a Goddard Space Flight Center FTP server. The screen shot shows files that appear to be connected with NASA's SERVIR program, which uses satellite data to aid in disaster relief, health risk assessments, and climate change and biodiversity issues, wrote Paul Roberts from the security firm Kaspersky Lab.

Rob Gutro, deputy news chief at the spaceflight center, located in Greenbelt, Md., confirmed "there was a breach in the NASA Goddard FTP site" but said it actually took place in April.

"The necessary steps were taken to protect the infrastructure at that time," Gutro told SecurityNewsDaily, adding, "NASA doesn't discuss the details of our IT security but remains vigilant to secure the security of our sites."

TinKode's announcement of his hack came just one day after the final launch of the NASA's space shuttle Endeavour before its retirement, and one month to the day after TinKode allegedly hacked into the servers of the European Space Agency.

This story was provided by SecurityNewsDaily, a sister site to SPACE.com.