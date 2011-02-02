Photos: The First Solar Eclipse of 2011

Hinode Satellite - Solar Eclipse

Hinode/XRT

On Jan. 4, 2011, the moon passed in front of the sun in a partial solar eclipse - as seen from parts of Earth. Here, the joint Japanese-American Hinode satellite captured the same breathtaking event from space. The unique view created what's called an annular solar eclipse.

Partial Solar Eclipse and Airplane Silhouette

Dennis Put

Skywatcher and photographer Dennis Put caught this amazing view of an aircraft flying across the face of the sun during the partial solar eclipse of Jan. 4, 2011. This photo was taken from Maasvlakte in The Netherlands.

Sunrise Solar Eclipse

Skywatcher Dennis Put of Maasvlakte in The Netherlands took this amazing sunrise solar eclipse photo on Jan. 4, 2011 during the first partial solar eclipse of the year.

Hinode Satellite - Annular Solar Eclipse

Hinode/XRT

The Japanese-American Hinode satellite witnessed an annular solar eclipse on Jan. 4, 2011.

Partial Solar Eclipse Over Rome

Gianluca Masi

Clouds lend an eerie quality to the partial solar eclipse of Jan. 4, 2011 in this photo by astronomer Gianluca Masi of Italy, who observed the event from Rome.

Proba-2 Satellite - Solar Eclipse

ROB

A European Space Agency microsatellite, called Proba-2, caught this view of the Jan. 4, 2011 partial solar eclipse, just before the Earth's atmosphere intervened.

Solar Eclipse Shines Through Eerie Clouds

Gianluca Masi

Astronomer Gianluca Masi of Italy took this photo of the partial solar eclipse of Jan. 4, 2011 as it appeared through eerie clouds over Rome.

Partial Solar Eclipse of Jan. 4, 2011: The Path

NASA

This NASA map depicts the path of the partial solar eclipse to occur on Jan. 4, 2011. Skywatchers in Sweden will get the best view of the partial solar eclipse, NASA says. Credit: NASA