I’m headed to STARMUS La Palma 2025, where curious minds will gather under one of the darkest skies on Earth

STARMUS La Palma 2025 is set to be a stellar celebration of science with some of the greatest minds on Earth and I can't wait.

Starmus La Palma 2025 poster with a large observatory in the lower left corner and the Milky Way stretching overhead.
STARMUS La Palma 2025 is set to be a stellar celebration of science with some of the greatest minds on Earth — and I can't wait. (Image credit: STARMUS)

In just a couple of weeks, I'll be packing my bags and heading to a beautiful island just off the coast of northwestern Africa shaped by volcanic activity and dense, forested terrain. However, while the beautiful port towns, extensive beaches and towering waterfalls are a huge draw for many tourists, I'm in search of something a little more ... "out of this world."

This April, the island of La Palma — affectionately known as "Isla Bonita" (beautiful island) — will transform into a beacon for space lovers, scientists and stargazers alike as it hosts STARMUS La Palma 2025, a four-day festival celebrating science, the cosmos and the art of discovery under some of the darkest skies in the world.

Running from April 25 to April 28, the festival's theme "The Island of Stars" is more than just poetic — it's literal. La Palma, the most northwesterly island of the Canary Islands, Spain, is home to some of the darkest, clearest skies in the Northern Hemisphere and to the iconic Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC), the largest single-aperture optical and infrared telescope in the world.

La Palma is home to dramatic volcanic landscapes and some of the darkest skies on Earth. (Image credit: David Rius & Núria Tuca/Getty Images)

STARMUS is rather unique in its mission. The festival blends space exploration, music and public engagement into a vibrant celebration under the stars. I was fortunate to witness this firsthand last year at STARMUS 2024 in Bratislava and you can bet your bottom dollar I am equally excited for this year's celebrations.

The 2025 edition of STARMUS includes more than 45 speakers including Nobel Laureate Kip Thorne, legendary astronauts Chris Hadfield, Kathryn Thornton and Terry Virts, as well as iconic zoologist and primatologist Dame Jane Goodall, to name but a few.

But for avid stargazers, STARMUS isn't all about lectures — it's an immersive celebration of science and the night sky. There will be several events taking place across the island, with STARMUS Camps in Santa Cruz de La Palma and Los Llanos de Aridane bringing science and wonder to the streets of La Palma. These camps are a great way for the public to experience hands on exhibits, space talks and stargazing opportunities.

La Palma offers breathtaking views of the Milky Way. (Image credit: David Rius & Núria Tuca/Getty Images)

Furthermore, this year's festival also carries a deeper mission. In 2021, La Palma was stuck by a volcanic eruption that displaced thousands of people and reshaped parts of the island. STARMUS La Palma 2025 is dedicated to supporting the island's ongoing recovery toward once again being a top tourist destination for night sky enthusiasts due to its pristine dark skies. It offers this support through its ability to revitalize local economies and create spaces for community engagement.

STARMUS Sonic Universe concert poster. (Image credit: STARMUS)

Evenings at STARMUS will echo with music under the stars, including the Sonic Universe concert on April 26 in Puerto de Tazacorte as well as classical concerts in Santa Cruz de La Palma on April 25 and April 27.

Founded by astrophysicist Garik Israelian and Sir Brian May, Queen's guitarist and fellow astrophysicist, STARMUS remains a powerful intersection of art, science and space. And it's only enhanced by the fact that this year's special edition offers not only a journey through the cosmos — but also a heartfelt tribute to the spirit and strength of La Palma.

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase! 

