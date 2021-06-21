Chris Pratt battles future aliens in the final trailer for ‘The Tomorrow War’ from Amazon Studios

"The Tomorrow War," premieres July 2. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Summer is upon us, which means that Hollywood is rolling out some fun blockbusters (for the first time in a long time), including "The Tomorrow War," which stars Chris Pratt.

Ahead of the film's premiere on July 2, Amazon Studios has unleashed the final trailer for "The Tomorrow War," a sci-fi invasion thriller directed by Chris McKay ("The Lego Batman Movie") and starring Pratt ("Guardians of the Galaxy").

In the film, Pratt plays military veteran, educator and devout family man Dan Forester, who's recruited to fight in a raging alien conflict occurring three decades into the future.

As Forester arrives on the front lines of this other-worldly battle, he discovers himself in the company of a genius scientist named Vicki Winslow played by Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid's Tale").

Pratt and a band of fellow drafted time-travelers team up with Winslow to develop an attack strategy to save their dying planet before humanity is exterminated.

Image 1 of 2 A still from "The Tomorrow War." (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Image 2 of 2 "The Tomorrow War," starring Chris Pratt, premieres July 2. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Committed to rescuing the world in 2051 world for his young daughter, Forester teams up with a daring crew of soldiers and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in an 11th-hour quest to rewrite Earth's dire fate.

See if they can really save the world when "The Tomorrow War" lands July 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

This final trailer is vastly superior to the full May 26 teaser and offers a total body reveal of the hungry lizard-like extraterrestrial creatures of this future with some pretty dazzling visual effects to boot.

The trailer does still evoke a sense of déjà vu (think "Edge of Tomorrow" meets "A Quiet Place") as it seems to borrow several generic sci-fi plot devices. But Pratt could pull it off with his sheer charm and charisma. Only time will tell.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.