Chris Pratt tells of his love for sci-fi as 'The Tomorrow War' arrives on Amazon Prime Video

As Amazon Prime's newest sci-fi action blockbuster "The Tomorrow War" arrives on our screens this Friday (July 2), we spoke to stars Chris Pratt and Edwin Hodge about their love for science fiction.

"I like the questions it poses, I like the situations it puts protagonists in that they might not be otherwise. It presents an awesome opportunity to make observations about the world around that is indirect but also can be compelling. I feel like there are hints of some of my favorite sci-fi movies in this film," Pratt said — and he's not wrong there.

In the new movie, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrives from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message, that 30 years into the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester. Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist, (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father, Slade, in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Joining Pratt and Strahovski is J.K. Simmons, who has certainly seen a thing or two, appearing in both the DC and the Marvel universe, "La La Land" and the vastly underrated "Counterpart."

Turns out co-star Jasmine Mathews, who plays Lt. Hart, is also a really big fan of the genre. "I really like the kind of sci-fi that's borderline — almost too close to home and that could mimic reality in a way."

In addition to wanting to play the part of Trinity in "The Matrix," she spoke about how much of a fan she is of the works of N.K. Jemisin. "She has a trilogy, called 'The Fifth Season' and that is a dope sci-fi book," she said, adding it would work very well as an adaptation to screen.

"The Tomorrow War" is also the first movie that Pratt will executively produce. It's written by Zach Dean, who hasn't really made a dent in the sci-fi genre yet, but it's directed by Chris McKay, who gave us both the brilliant "Lego Batman" movies.

