In photos: The dazzling 'Super Flower Moon' of May 2020

Check out these supermoon photos taken by Space.com readers.

Astrophotographer Lisa Shislowski captured the 2020 Flower Moon moonrise, taken over the Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

(Image credit: Lisa Shislowski)

Last week (May 7), May's Full Flower Moon and the last "supermoon" of 2020 shone spectacularly in the sky. Space.com readers not only enjoyed the spectacle but snapped some truly incredible photos of the full moon. 

In this photo, taken by astrophotographer Lisa Shislowski, you can see the Flower moon rising as the sunset creates a brilliant gradient of color in the sky. This photo of the Flower Moon was taken over the Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Astrophotographer Lisa Shislowski captured the 2020 Flower Moon as it was getting ready to set over Weston, Florida.

(Image credit: Lisa Shislowski)

In another photo by Shislowski, you can see the moon against the dark night sky later on in the evening. According to Shislowski, she captured this photo of the moon as it was getting ready to set over Weston, Florida.

The Flower Moon was the last supermoon of 2020 and people around the world looked up to witness the brilliant sight. Supermoons can appear up to 7% bigger and 15% brighter in the sky than an average full moon. They are so "super" because they occur near perigee, the point in the moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth. 

Astrophotographer Samyak Kaninde captured the 2020 Flower Moon rising over the city of Pune in Western India. This photograph used a double exposure technique. Kaninde captured this photo from an apartment window to adhere to the country-wide lockdown, which was implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image credit: Samyak Kaninde)

In this photo by Samyak Kaninde, you can see the full moon rising over the city of Pune in Western India. For this photograph, Kaninde used a double exposure technique to make the moon look larger. 

Kaninde captured this photo from an apartment window to adhere to the country-wide lockdown, which was implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. This photo shows how, even if you can't go outside, you can enjoy the incredible phenomena happening in the night sky. 

Astrophotographer Niccole Neely captured the 2020 Flower Moon from Gates Pass, Saguaro National Park in Arizona.

(Image credit: Niccole Neely)

This supermoon photo, captured by astrophotographer Niccole Neely, shows a gorgeous array of cacti in front of the full Flower Moon. Neely snapped this view from Gates Pass, Saguaro National Park in Arizona. 

Because the moon appears relatively close to the horizon, it also looks especially large. 

Astrophotographer Karen Haynes captured the 2020 Flower Moon over Lake Erie. You can see a seagull flying in front of the view over the lake.

(Image credit: Karen Haynes)

Astrophotographer Karen Haynes snapped this photo of the Flower Moon over Lake Erie. With some swift timing, Haynes was able to photograph the moon as a seagull was flying in front of the shot, making it appear as if the seagull were almost resting on the moon. 

In this photo the moon almost looks pink, but the moon doesn't actually change color. It might look pink or even orange in different photos because of the atmosphere which comes between us and the moon itself. 

The Full Flower Moon plays “peekaboo” among rooftop structures in Rome, Italy in this view by astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project, on May 7, 2020.

(Image credit: Gianluca Masi/The Virtual Telescope Project)

The Full Flower Moon plays "peekaboo" among rooftop structures in Rome, Italy in this view by astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project, on May 7, 2020. 

"The sky was just perfect and the temperature nice, fitting so well the feelings of a spring evening and the idea of the Flower full moon," Masi wrote on his website. "It was a particularly precious experience, while still facing the limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic."

The nearly-full moon of May, known as the Flower Moon, gleams against the twilight sky in this photo taken by Kevin M. Gill of Los Angeles, California, on the evening of May 6, 2020. The moon reached full phase the next morning (May 7) at 6:45 a.m. EDT (1045 GMT). According to NASA, this was the fourth and final "supermoon" of 2020, although some astronomers disagree about whether it qualified as a "supermoon."

(Image credit: Kevin M. Gill/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)

The nearly-full Flower Moon gleams against the twilight sky in this photo taken by Kevin M. Gill of Los Angeles, California, on the evening of May 6, 2020. The moon reached full phase the next morning (May 7) at 6:45 a.m. EDT (1045 GMT). 

Editor's note: For future full moons, if you snap an amazing full moon or supermoon photo you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery, you can send images and comments to spacephotos@space.com.

