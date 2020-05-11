In photos: The dazzling 'Super Flower Moon' of May 2020

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Lisa Shislowski) Last week (May 7), May's Full Flower Moon and the last "supermoon" of 2020 shone spectacularly in the sky. Space.com readers not only enjoyed the spectacle but snapped some truly incredible photos of the full moon. In this photo, taken by astrophotographer Lisa Shislowski, you can see the Flower moon rising as the sunset creates a brilliant gradient of color in the sky. This photo of the Flower Moon was taken over the Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Full story: See the Full Flower Moon, last supermoon of 2020, bloom in these stunning photos

Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Lisa Shislowski) In another photo by Shislowski, you can see the moon against the dark night sky later on in the evening. According to Shislowski, she captured this photo of the moon as it was getting ready to set over Weston, Florida. The Flower Moon was the last supermoon of 2020 and people around the world looked up to witness the brilliant sight. Supermoons can appear up to 7% bigger and 15% brighter in the sky than an average full moon. They are so "super" because they occur near perigee, the point in the moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth.

Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Samyak Kaninde) In this photo by Samyak Kaninde, you can see the full moon rising over the city of Pune in Western India. For this photograph, Kaninde used a double exposure technique to make the moon look larger. Kaninde captured this photo from an apartment window to adhere to the country-wide lockdown, which was implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. This photo shows how, even if you can't go outside, you can enjoy the incredible phenomena happening in the night sky.

Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Niccole Neely) This supermoon photo, captured by astrophotographer Niccole Neely, shows a gorgeous array of cacti in front of the full Flower Moon. Neely snapped this view from Gates Pass, Saguaro National Park in Arizona. Because the moon appears relatively close to the horizon, it also looks especially large. Related: The 'big moon' illusion may be all in your head

Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Karen Haynes) Astrophotographer Karen Haynes snapped this photo of the Flower Moon over Lake Erie. With some swift timing, Haynes was able to photograph the moon as a seagull was flying in front of the shot, making it appear as if the seagull were almost resting on the moon. In this photo the moon almost looks pink, but the moon doesn't actually change color. It might look pink or even orange in different photos because of the atmosphere which comes between us and the moon itself.

Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Gianluca Masi/The Virtual Telescope Project) The Full Flower Moon plays "peekaboo" among rooftop structures in Rome, Italy in this view by astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project, on May 7, 2020. "The sky was just perfect and the temperature nice, fitting so well the feelings of a spring evening and the idea of the Flower full moon," Masi wrote on his website. "It was a particularly precious experience, while still facing the limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic."