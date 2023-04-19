Damage from violent clashes in Sudan visible from space (satellite photos)

By Andrew Jones
published

The Maxar Technologies images show, among other things, planes destroyed at Khartoum International Airport.

This image of Sudan's Khartoum International Airport, captured by a Maxar Technologies satellite on April 17, 2023, shows damage from the ongoing fighting in the country.

This image of Sudan's Khartoum International Airport, captured by a Maxar Technologies satellite on April 17, 2023, shows damage from the ongoing fighting in the country. (Image credit: Maxar Technologies)

Satellite imagery has provided insight into the damage caused by fighting between rival military factions in Sudan.

Battles broke out across the African nation on Saturday (April 15), as a power struggle between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) spilled over into violence.

Images from satellites operated by Maxar Technologies published on Monday (April 17) and Tuesday (April 18) show damaged and destroyed planes (opens in new tab) at Khartoum International Airport and at Merowe Airbase around 200 miles (330 kilometers) north of the capital. 

A mapping of hostilities published by the New York Times (opens in new tab) indicates that fighting has broken out at several locations across the country, from Port Sudan on the coast of the Red Sea to the western desert region of Darfur. 

Attempts at a 24-hour cease-fire reportedly (opens in new tab) failed as fighting continued into Wednesday.

