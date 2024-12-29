3... 2... 1... SpaceX launches Starlink satellites on third-to-last mission of 2024
The Falcon 9 launch occurred at 8:48 p.m. EST from California.
SpaceX has begun counting down to the New Year, with the launch of the first of three rockets planned to close out 2024.
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 of the company’s Starlink satellites lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Saturday (Dec. 28). The mission launched at 8:48 p.m. EST (5:48 p.m. PST local time or 0148 GMT on Dec. 29) from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).
The satellites were on track to be deployed into low Earth orbit about 65 minutes later, as to plan. It was SpaceX’s 132nd Falcon launch this year, with two still scheduled over the next two days — a commercial communications satellites mission and another batch of Starlink satellites.
“We’re now targeting 134 launches — two shy of our last goal — to finish 2024 strong," wrote Kiko Dontchev, SpaceX’s vice president of launch, on the social media network X. “Here’s to an awesome last couple of days in 2024 and an even better 2025!”
Saturday’s Falcon 9's first stage came back to Earth safely, touching down on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific Ocean about eight minutes after liftoff.
It was the 16th landing for this particular booster, according to a company mission description. Twelve of its 16 flights to date have been Starlink missions.
It was SpaceX’s 88th launch this year of Starlink broadband internet satellites, with just one failing due to an upper stage liquid oxygen leak.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
“Ultimately, there is only one number that truly matters. ZERO failures. Our priority is – and will remain – safety and reliability above all else,” wrote Dontchev.
The Starlink megaconstellation — the biggest ever assembled — currently consists of nearly 6,700 active spacecraft, according to satellite tracker and astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, an online publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018. He previously developed online content for the National Space Society and Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin, helped establish the space tourism company Space Adventures and currently serves on the History Committee of the American Astronautical Society, the advisory committee for The Mars Generation and leadership board of For All Moonkind. In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History.