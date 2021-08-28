Satellite spots SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon from orbit ahead of cargo launch to space station (photos)

A satellite image captured Aug. 27, 2021 shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo ship on Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of the company's 23rd cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies)

As launch preparations were underway at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida Friday (Aug. 27) ahead of SpaceX's 23rd cargo launch to the International Space Station, a satellite captured images of the rocket from space.

On Friday Maxar Technologies' WorldView-2 satellite spotted SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo spacecraft from orbit. "We got a nice look through the clouds at LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida of @SpaceX's #Falcon9 rocket," the company tweeted.

WorldView-2, which launched in 2009, is a commercial Earth observation satellite operated by Maxar subsidiary DigitalGlobe. It is capable of resolving features as small as 18 inches (46 centimeters) on Earth's surface.

A closer view of the Falcon 9 and Dragon on the pad. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies)

The cargo resupply mission, called CRS-23, is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 39A on Saturday (Aug. 28) at 3:37 a.m. EDT (0737 GMT).

SpaceX's Dragon will arrive at the orbiting laboratory on Sunday with 4,800 pounds (2,177 kilograms) of supplies and science gear for the Expedition 65 crew. You can watch the launch live here on Space.com, courtesy of NASA TV.

