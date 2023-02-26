(Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

SpaceX will launch the Crew-6 mission for NASA at 1:45 a.m. EST (0645 GMT) on Monday, Feb. 27 from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission will be SpaceX's ninth overall crewed flight and the fourth for Crew Dragon Endeavour, the spacecraft that will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and carry the mission's four crewmembers to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Crew-6 mission consists of NASA astronauts Warren "Woody" Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev and United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi. The mission will mark the first time the UAE has sent an astronaut on a long duration spaceflight.

In this NASA photograph, the crewmembers of the SpaceX Crew-6 mission prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a dress rehearsal for NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission launch on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

From left: Warren "Woody" Hoburg, Stephen Bowen, Andrey Fedyaev and Sultan Alneyadi.