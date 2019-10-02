In Photos: The Spacewalking Astronauts of Expedition 60

On Aug. 18, 2019, NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Nick Hague took a spacewalk outside the International Space Stationto add a new docking adapter for future space taxis. Here's what it looked like in pictures.

In this photo, Morgan (left) and Hague - both military officers from different service branches - pose with their Extravehicular Mobility Units (EMUs), the spacesuits they wore during their spacewalk.

During the spacewalk, the astronauts installed International Docking Adapter-3 in preparation for future Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon commercial crew spacecraft arrivals.

