In Photos: The Spacewalking Astronauts of Expedition 60
Mates and Their Suits
On Aug. 18, 2019, NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Nick Hague took a spacewalk outside the International Space Stationto add a new docking adapter for future space taxis. Here's what it looked like in pictures.
In this photo, Morgan (left) and Hague - both military officers from different service branches - pose with their Extravehicular Mobility Units (EMUs), the spacesuits they wore during their spacewalk.
During the spacewalk, the astronauts installed International Docking Adapter-3 in preparation for future Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon commercial crew spacecraft arrivals.
See more spacewalk photos here!
Gettin' Ready
Astronaut Nick Hague of NASA prepares for his six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk to install the International Docking Adapter-3. Hague, inside the Quest airlock, wears his U.S. spacesuit and readies himself for work outside the International Space Station.
Nervous Excitement
Inside the Quest airlock on Aug. 21, 2019, NASA's Andrew Morgan, inside his U.S. spacesuit, prepares for a spacewalk. Morgan, along with crewmate Nick Hague, prepares for a more than six-hour extra-vehicular activity to install the International Docking Adapter-3 which will allow for future commercial crew spacecraft to dock on the ISS.
Three's Company
NASA Astronauts Andrew Morgan and Nick Hague prepare for an upcoming EVA as NASA's Christina Koch poses with them. During the spacewalk Morgan and Hague will install the International Docking Adapter-3 (IDA-3) in preparation for future commercial crew spacecraft, such as Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon.
Workin' It
During the Aug. 21, 2019 spacewalk, Andrew Morgan of NASA works outside the International Space Station to install the International Docking Adapter-3 with crewmate Nick Hague. The IDA-3 installation prepares the ISS for future commercial crew spacecraft to dock safely.
Space-Selfie Alert
While installing the IDA-3, the International Space Station's second commercial crew vehicle docking port, Nick Hague of NASA paused to snap a "space-selfie."
Waving Hello
The International Space Station needs some updating to prepare for arrivals of commercial crew vehicles such as the Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon. During a spacewalk to install the ISS's second commercial crew vehicle docking port, NASA's Andrew Morgan took a moment and waved at the camera.
Floating Free and Safe
Hands-free and safely tethered to the forward end of the ISS, NASA astronaut Nick Hague works to install the IDA-3. The orbiting lab's second commercial crew vehicle docking port prepares the ISS for visits from Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.
Completing the Mission
Outside the International Space Station, @AstroHague and @AstroDrewMorgan come to the end of their over six-hour spacewalk on Aug. 21, 2019. The team installed the orbiting lab's second commercial crew vehicle docking port, the IDA-3.
Peering Into the Future
During the spacewalk to install the IDA-3, @AstroHague took a moment to look ahead. Efforts currently improving the ISS prepare the way for future exploration of the Moon and Mars with the #Artemis mission.
Today and Tomorrow
Current steps to improve the International Space Station point to future exploration of the Moon and Mars. @AstroHague carried a reminder of that future in the #Artemis mission during his spacewalk helping @AstroDrewMorgan install the ISS's second commercial crew vehicle docking port, IDA-3.
