This week in our Space.com forums: Space surprises, Perseverance prizes and an astronomically huge number!

Another busy week on the Space.com forums has brought out even more gems from the community. We discussed space facts that surprised us the most and even took a guess at how many asteroids are in our solar system. But, before all of that, we've got a giveaway ending soon!

Don’t miss our Perseverance giveaway

We're giving away two prizes — this Mars 2020 Perseverance rover commemorative landing coin and a mission patch — to one lucky winner. (Image credit: Future)

Join the conversation Let us know what you think of SpaceX, science fiction and more in our Space.com Forums here!

April 2 is the last day to enter for a chance to win our Perseverance Prize pack! We’ve had an incredible response from the community, including some imaginative responses to our prompt.

Be sure to head over to this thread and follow all of the instructions to enter. We’ll be closing the competition for entries at 11:59 PM EST on April 2nd!

Surprising space facts

We wanted to know what facts about space surprised the community . As you might expect, we got some fascinating responses:

The most surprising thing that I learned about space is that it is inextricably linked with time and therefore becomes space-time. This should have been obvious, I suppose, but it wasn't. - daleraby

What surprised me was how our magnetic field protects us from the solar winds. - Wynndell

This is what always boggles me and puzzles me: The hugeness of the Universe. We don't even know how large the whole universe is. And we can't even observe the whole universe. That's something that will boggle my mind forever, no matter how much we know, the universe will always surprise us. - IG2007

Check out the rest of the conversation here.

How many asteroids are there?

One user posts an utterly intriguing question: How many asteroids are in our solar system ? What’s more, they even had a theoretical answer to the question. With any number even remotely close to the right answer being so difficult to imagine, it makes for a head scratcher of an enquiry.



Follow the conversation over at this thread.

Trending Threads

The uncertainty principle.

What does one do on a flight to Mars?

Discussing Gaia Theory.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook.