In photos: Atlas V launches AEHF-6 military satellite for US Space Force
Rolling on out
At 4:18pm EDT (2018 GMT) on March 26, 2020, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket blasted off, carrying a satellite for the United States Space Force.
The rocket launched the sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6 ) mission, a communications satellite for the U.S. Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center. The mission lifted off from Space Launch Complex-41 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
See the amazing AEHF-6 mission in photos here. This view shows the Atlas V rocket making its way to the launch pad from the Vertical Integration Facility at SLC-41.
Mission in tow
The Atlas V rocket rolls toward the launch pad at Complex-41. The rocket stands tall as it carries with it the AEHF-6 communication satellite for the U.S. Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center.
New logo
On the side of the ULA's Atlas V rocket, you can spot the blue, "Star Trek'-esque logo for the United States Space Force. In this photo, the rocket is making the trek to the Complex-41 launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
Quite a view
As the sun sets at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, ULA's Atlas V rocket sits on the launchpad, ready to go with the AEHF-6 satellite aboard.
Blast off!
Flames roar from the Atlas V's engines as it carries the AEHF-6 mission into space for the U.S. Space Force.
Up and Away
On March 26, 2020, ULA's V rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 41's launchpad carrying a U.S. Space Force payload.
To orbit
The U.S. Space Force's AEHF-5 mission lifted off aboard a ULA Atlas V rocket on the afternoon of March 26, 2020.
Fire and smoke
Flames roar and smoke spreads as ULA's Atlas V rocket carries the AEHF-6 communication satellite into orbit.
Rising from Earth
At 4:18pm EDT on March 26, 2020, the Space Force's AEHF-6 mission rose from Earth aboard a ULA Atlas V rocket.
Sunny afternoon, successful launch
Another successful launch rose from Space Launch Complex -41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. In this photo you can see smoke billowing out from the Atlas V rocket.
Power revealed
As the Atlas V rocket blasts off from the Space Launch Complex-41 launch pad, the power of the rocket is evident with the fire and smoke left in its wake.
Sleek and cool
As the Atlas V rocket powers into orbit with the AEHF-6 mission inside. The rocket's sleek design is magnificent to witness — rising powerfully and beautifully into the afternoon sky.
From a distance
Even from a far-off vantage point, the beauty and power of the launch is clear. The ULA Atlas V rocket releases a fiery blast that shoots smoke across the Space Launch Complex-41 to the Vertical Integration Facility.
Something to see
Early in the afternoon on March 26, 2020, ULA's Atlas V rocket took off, leaving this trailing tail of smoke behind it.
