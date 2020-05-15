In photos: Atlas V launches AEHF-6 military satellite for US Space Force

At 4:18pm EDT (2018 GMT) on March 26, 2020, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket blasted off, carrying a satellite for the United States Space Force.

The rocket launched the sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6 ) mission, a communications satellite for the U.S. Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center. The mission lifted off from Space Launch Complex-41 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

See the amazing AEHF-6 mission in photos here. This view shows the Atlas V rocket making its way to the launch pad from the Vertical Integration Facility at SLC-41.