Rocket Lab selected to launch more hypersonic test vehicles for US military

California-based space company Rocket Lab will launch more hypersonic test vehicles for the U.S. Military, as the Department of Defense (DOD) continues to invest in hypersonic technology.

Rocket Lab announced on Jan. 7 that it will be a part of a team, led by defense contractor Kratos, for the the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed (MACH-TB) 2.0, which is tasked with ramping up the capacity for hypersonic test flights.

Rocket Lab's HASTE (Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron) is a variant of the company's workhorse Electron launcher designed to launch hypersonic test vehicles on suborbital flights. On Nov. 24 last year, Rocket Lab used HASTE to complete a suborbital mission from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) on Virginia's Wallops Island, which tested hypersonic technology for the DoD. With this new agreement, it looks like the New Zealand-based company will be launch more.

"We're thrilled to be part of the Kratos-led team for the next iteration of the MACH-TB program and ready to serve the U.S. Department of Defense with even more high-cadence hypersonic technology with our HASTE launch vehicle," Brian Rogers, Rocket Lab's Vice President Global Launch Services, said in a statement .

After 25 test flights under a previous program, the new MACH-TB 2.0 program aims to increase the Pentagon's capabilities to launch and test hypersonic vehicles, according to Defense Scoop . The 5-year contract for the MACH-TB 2.0, worth $1.45 billion, was established by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD (R&E) Test Resource Management Center (TRMC), an office that advises U.S. military leadership on research and engineering, specifically on emerging technologies, according to a DOD statement . The TRMC makes sure all of the necessary infrastructure is in place for testing new hardware.

Rocket Lab leadership touted the company's track record with these types of test launches. "Our demonstrated ability to date to deliver successful HASTE launches that test these new technologies is testament to our dedication in advancing hypersonic innovation for the nation alongside our government and industry partners," Rogers continued.

Now, with MACH-TB 2.0 in place, Rocket Lab will continue their work on hypersonic technology by helping with the launches, starting this year.

