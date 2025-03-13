SpaceX launches 21 Starlink broadband satellites to orbit from Florida (video, photos)

Liftoff occurred Wednesday (March 12) at 10:35 p.m. ET.

SpaceX launched another batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit on Wednesday night (March 12).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 Starlink craft, including 13 with direct-to-cell capability, lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Wednesday at 10:35 p.m. EDT (0235 GMT on March 13).

About 8.5 minutes later, the rocket's first stage came back to Earth, acing its touchdown on the SpaceX drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas." It was the 22nd launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a company mission description.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on March 12, 2025. Also visible in this photo are the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft that will fly the Crew-10 astronaut mission to the International Space Station for NASA. The duo are scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center on March 14.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 21 Starlink internet satellites, 13 of which have direct-to-cell capability, to orbit on Wednesday night (March 12). (Image credit: SpaceX via X)

The rocket's upper stage did its job as well, deploying the 21 Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) as planned.

SpaceX has now launched nearly 8,100 Starlink satellites to date, more than 7,000 of which remain operational in LEO, according to satellite tracker and astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell.

looking up at the fiery plume created by a rocket launching into a dark night sky

The Falcon 9 climbs into the dark Florida skies on March 12, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)
SpaceX has launched 28 Falcon 9 missions so far in 2025, and 20 of them have been Starlink flights.

Wednesday night's launch was supposed to be the second half of a doubleheader from Florida's Space Coast. SpaceX tried to launch the Crew-10 astronaut mission for NASA from Kennedy Space Center, which is next door to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, on Wednesday evening but called the attempt off due to an issue with ground equipment.

SpaceX and NASA are now targeting Friday (March 14) for the Crew-10 launch, which will send four people from three nations to the International Space Station.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

