Blue Origin scrubs 1st New Glenn rocket launch due to technical issue

It's unclear when the powerful new rocket will make its debut.

a white rocket stands on a launch pad at night
Blue Origin's first New Glenn rocket stands on the pad on Jan. 13, 2025. A technical issue scuttled a planned liftoff attempt that day. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

We'll have to wait a bit longer to see Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket lift off for the first time.

Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, aimed to launch its first New Glenn heavy-lift rocket from Florida's Space Coast this morning (Jan. 13), during a three-hour window that opened at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT).

Blue Origin pushed the planned launch time back multiple times before finally calling the attempt off at around 3:10 a.m. EST (0810 GMT).

"We’re standing down on today’s launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window. We’re reviewing opportunities for our next launch attempt," the company announced via X.

That post did not identify the subsystem or the issue, and neither did the hosts of the company's launch webcast.

This isn't the first launch delay for the 320-foot-tall (98 meters) New Glenn, which features a reusable first stage.

Blue Origin originally aimed to fly this debut mission, which it calls NG-1, on Friday (Jan. 10) but pushed the try back 72 hours due to rough seas in the patch of the Atlantic Ocean where the rocket's first stage is expected to land. (If all goes according to plan, that touchdown will occur on a ship nicknamed Jacklyn, after Bezos' mother.)

Blue Origin has a few days to address the issue; the current NG-1 launch window runs through Jan. 16. The test flight will launch a pathfinder version of Blue Ring, a new spacecraft platform the company has built.

New Glenn, which has been in development for about a decade, is Blue Origin's first orbital-class rocket. The company already flies a reusable suborbital vehicle called New Shepard, which takes people and payloads on brief trips to space.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Ryan F. Mercer
    And SpaceX just delayed their launch again as well. I can't be the only one who sees what is going on here. God damn the egos. It's like something from Grease. They're both revving their engines, lurching at the start line, and giving one another smug looks. Imagine if New Glenn goes first and explodes into a fireball. Musk will take the rudest, crudest, victory lap you ever saw on X. But Imagine if Starship goes first, and booster destroys the launch tower on landing. Neither one can afford the humility. Everything is on the line. Double check it. Double check it again. Wait for better weather. Wait for daises and daffodils.

    My god... just launch the damn rockets already!
    Reply
  • Unclear Engineer
    I seriously doubt that the professionals involved in either of these launch projects have such an adolescent, egocentric approach to their work as Ryan's post claims.

    Neither of the very public egos at the tops of these development corporations makes the actual launch decisions. And I seriously doubt they would pressure the professionals to "just launch the damn rockets, already".

    The real goal is a successful launch vehicle that can be used profitably. Uselessly blowing up a test vehicle so that it fails to achieve its test objectives just to get off the pad first would be too stupid to allow.

    But, certainly, nobody can credibly accuse Musk of being unwilling to take calculated risks to speed up the SpaceX development process.
    Reply