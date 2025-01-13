Blue Origin scrubs 1st New Glenn rocket launch due to technical issue

Blue Origin's first New Glenn rocket stands on the pad on Jan. 13, 2025. A technical issue scuttled a planned liftoff attempt that day.

We'll have to wait a bit longer to see Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket lift off for the first time.

Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, aimed to launch its first New Glenn heavy-lift rocket from Florida's Space Coast this morning (Jan. 13), during a three-hour window that opened at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT).

Blue Origin pushed the planned launch time back multiple times before finally calling the attempt off at around 3:10 a.m. EST (0810 GMT).

"We’re standing down on today’s launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window. We’re reviewing opportunities for our next launch attempt," the company announced via X.

That post did not identify the subsystem or the issue, and neither did the hosts of the company's launch webcast.

Related: Blue Origin: Everything you need to know about the private spaceflight company

This isn't the first launch delay for the 320-foot-tall (98 meters) New Glenn, which features a reusable first stage.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Blue Origin originally aimed to fly this debut mission, which it calls NG-1, on Friday (Jan. 10) but pushed the try back 72 hours due to rough seas in the patch of the Atlantic Ocean where the rocket's first stage is expected to land. (If all goes according to plan, that touchdown will occur on a ship nicknamed Jacklyn, after Bezos' mother.)

Blue Origin has a few days to address the issue; the current NG-1 launch window runs through Jan. 16. The test flight will launch a pathfinder version of Blue Ring, a new spacecraft platform the company has built.

New Glenn, which has been in development for about a decade, is Blue Origin's first orbital-class rocket. The company already flies a reusable suborbital vehicle called New Shepard, which takes people and payloads on brief trips to space.