Remember that asteroid everyone was worried about 2 months ago? The JWST just got a clear view of it

News
By published

"All together, we have a better sense of what this building-sized asteroid is like."

James Webb Space Telescope images of the asteroid 2024 YR4 taken with the telescope's NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument).  (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Andy Rivkin (APL))

For a few weeks in January and February this year, asteroid 2024 YR4 had us all worried.

Shortly after it was discovered, astronomers calculated that the asteroid had a 1-in-83 chance of hitting Earth in 2032 — that's an impact risk of around 1%. Experts urged caution, though noting that the impact odds were likely to fall significantly. Sure enough, by late February, the probability of the asteroid hitting Earth fell to near zero.

This asteroid, however, is still worth analysis in its own right. As such, scientists recently turned the James Webb Space Telescope's (JWST) powerful gaze towards 2024 YR4, capturing the object in both visible and thermal light. The team measured the asteroid to be around 200 feet (60 meters) in diameter. "That's just about the height of a 15-story building," Andy Rivkin of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory said in a statement.

The JWST also helped scientists study how quickly the space rock heats up and cools down. According to Rivkin, these thermal properties in 2024 YR4 are "not like what we see in larger asteroids," likely due to the fact that it spins very quickly and that its surface is "dominated by rocks that are maybe fist-sized or larger," rather than fine grains of sand.

Rivkin said studying asteroids like 2024 YR4 with the JWST is "invaluable" for helping scientists figure out how our space telescopes might aid planetary defense efforts if another "possible impactor" is found down the line.

"All together, we have a better sense of what this building-sized asteroid is like," Rivkin said.

"This will help us determine the best approach to use during a more urgent observing program should another asteroid pose a potential impact threat in the future."

A study about the JWST's observations of asteroid 2024 YR4 were published in the journal Research Notes of the AAS.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Brett Tingley
Brett Tingley
Managing Editor, Space.com

Brett is curious about emerging aerospace technologies, alternative launch concepts, military space developments and uncrewed aircraft systems. Brett's work has appeared on Scientific American, The War Zone, Popular Science, the History Channel, Science Discovery and more. Brett has English degrees from Clemson University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In his free time, Brett enjoys skywatching throughout the dark skies of the Appalachian mountains.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about james webb space telescope
a red dot next to a star-shaped icon

Scientists used JWST instruments 'wrong' on purpose to capture direct images of exoplanets
an image of two spiral galaxies that appear to be one colorful, strangely-shaped galaxy.

James Webb Space Telescope discovers 2 galaxies forming breathtaking 'cosmic lens': Space photo of the day
ULA delivers the 27-satellite Kuiper 1 payload to the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Atlas V rocket will launch Amazon's 1st big batch of Project Kuiper internet satellites on April 9

See more latest
Most Popular
ULA delivers the 27-satellite Kuiper 1 payload to the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Atlas V rocket will launch Amazon's 1st big batch of Project Kuiper internet satellites on April 9
An astronaut wearing a spacesuit and helmet on Mars
'Red Planet,' 'Top Gun' and 'Batman: Forever' star Val Kilmer dies at 65
Pitch Black (2000)
25 years on, Vin Diesel's 'Pitch Black' still outshines every other Riddick film — and we think we know why
Artist&#039;s illustration of the landing of the ExoMars Rosalind Franklin mission on Mars.
Europe's life-hunting ExoMars rover gets new landing platform to replace canceled Russian craft
Star Wars Tales of the Underworld
Familiar faces return in 'Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld', which hits Disney+ on May the 4th (video)
the south polar region of earth as seen from a spacecraft in polar orbit
SpaceX Fram2 astronauts see 'pure white' Antarctica from polar orbit: Space photo of the day
A yellow orb is surrounded by tons of yellow dots representing space debris below 0.1 mm.
ESA's new documentary paints worrying picture of Earth's orbital junk problem
a black rocket lands on a barge at sea for Rocket Lab
US Space Force picks Rocket Lab and Stoke Space to compete for national security launches
Three bottles, two of which are labeled space miso. There is miso in all three.
Space miso is nuttier than Earth miso — but it's still miso
A black rectangular box with &quot;STARZ&quot; written inside it and a white glow appears infront of a blue planet background with the space.com logo in the top left corner
You can still get 73% Starz for three months and watch some Marvel content following the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement