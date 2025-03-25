US Space Force celebrates return of 1st Guardian to launch to space (photos)

Support teams work around the SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon spacecraft shortly after it landed with NASA astronaut and Space Force Col. Nick Hague, as well as fellow NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida on March 18, 2025.

U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague is back on Earth after living on the International Space Station (ISS) for the last five-plus months.

On March 18 , Hague splashed down in the SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon capsule "Freedom" with fellow NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Hague holds the distinction of being the first Space Force Guardian to launch into orbit. As a member of the Crew-9 mission, Hague's trip began aboard Freedom, which lifted off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Sept. 28, 2024.

NASA astronaut and Space Force Col. Nick Hague is helped out of the SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan after splashdown on March 18, 2025. (Image credit: U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of NASA by Keegan Barber)

"I never would have imagined that I was going to be the first Guardian to launch into space," Hague said in a post-splashdown statement . "I represent all those Guardians that are around the globe. I represent that entire family that brings so much to the table that lets us explore space, and it's a thrill to be a part of that."

Hague was busy during his ISS stay, helping with over 150 scientific experiments. His work included studies on blood clotting and how astronauts' vision changes in space . He also looked into how plants grow in microgravity . These studies could be foundational for future missions, such as the journey to Mars ', which will require long voyages through the final frontier.

"The experiments we are conducting on ISS are pushing the boundaries of science and solving real-world problems," Hague said. "Whether it's finding new treatments for diseases, discovering new material properties, learning to grow food more efficiently , or ensuring the health of future space explorers, the ongoing research aboard the space station can and has improved life for everyone back on Earth ."

Nick Hague, Expedition 72 flight engineer, conducts a six-hour spacewalk in support of science experiments and maintenance on the International Space Station, Jan. 16, 2025. (Image credit: U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of NASA)

Hague's time on the ISS also included some important maintenance for the orbiting laboratory. During a six-hour spacewalk on Jan. 16 , for example, Hague helped to replace a station component. He also serviced a research instrument on the outside of the ISS that's required for space-related observation.

When Hague launched last year, he brought a few items with him, including sheet music for the Space Force song " Semper Supra ," which the military branch says "symbolized the branch's expanding presence in space and its commitment to safeguarding U.S. interests." Other significant items Hague brought to space included mission patches and mementos honoring contributions for service members, scientists, and engineers.

"Welcome home, Nick, and congratulations on your second return from the ISS," Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, said in the same statement. "We're all excited to have you back, and we're ready to leverage your experiences and expertise in the Space Force."