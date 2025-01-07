ISS astronaut captures green auroras dancing over city lights (video)

NASA astronaut Don Pettit posted this view of the northern lights, as seen from the International Space Station, on X on Jan. 5, 2025.

Don Pettit continues to give us great views of Earth from the International Space Station (ISS).

The NASA astronaut trained his camera on the northern lights recently, posting on X (formerly Twitter) a short video of the ghostly phenomenon flickering over nighttime city lights.

"Flying over aurora; intensely green," Pettit wrote in the Monday (Jan. 5) X post, which didn't specify which part of the planet was pictured.

Pettit, who arrived at the International Space Station in September aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, is known for his off-Earth photography skills.

In October, for example, he snapped a long-exposure photo that depicted city lights in northern Mexico as bright, dynamic streaks. That same month, he photographed a sphere of water that looked a lot like Jupiter, a colorful little ersatz world he created on the ISS using food coloring.

In November, Pettit captured the trail SpaceX's giant Starship megarocket made in Earth's atmosphere during its sixth-ever test flight. And in December, he posted on X a surprisingly sharp shot of distant stars and galaxies, which he took with the aid of a homemade star tracker.

Then, on Jan. 1, he posted a gorgeous northern lights photo, a very seasonal one featuring red and green aurorae.

Don Pettit shared this photo of auroral displays from the ISS on Jan. 1, 2025. (Image credit: NASA/Don Pettit)

The current six-month-long ISS mission is the fourth spaceflight for the 69-year-old Pettit, the oldest active member of NASA's astronaut corps.

He has two other long-duration ISS stays under his belt, one in 2002-2003 and the other in 2011-2012, and also flew a two-week mission to the orbiting lab in 2008.