Trending

Soyuz rocket launches Glonass-M navigation satellite for Russian military

By

 A Soyuz rocket launched a new navigation satellite into orbit for Russia's military forces on Monday (March 16) in a dazzling nighttime liftoff from a snowy launchpad. 

The Soyuz 2.1b rocket launched the Glonass-M navigation satellite from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia at 9:28 p.m. Moscow time (2:28 p.m. EDT/1828 GMT). The Soyuz's Fregat upper stage then delivered the satellite to its final orbit.

"On March 16, 2020, at 18:28 UTC a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket equipped with a Fregat booster manufactured by NPO Lavochkin (part of Roscosmos) launched successfully from Plesetsk cosmodrome carrying a Glonass-M navigational satellite manufactured by ISS Reshetnev company," Russia's space agency Roscosmos announced in a statement. "The satellite separated routinely from the booster after three Fregat booster service propulsion unit burns."

Related: The world's tallest rockets: How they stack up

A Russian Soyuz 2.1b rocket launches a Glonass-M navigation satellite into orbit for the country's Ministry of Defence from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on March 16, 2020.

A Russian Soyuz 2.1b rocket launches a Glonass-M navigation satellite into orbit for the country's Ministry of Defence from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on March 16, 2020. (Image credit: Roscosmos/Russian Ministry of Defenc)

Russia's Glonass-M satellites make up a constellation of space-based navigation craft for the country's Glonass system orbital group. 

"They transmit navigational information and time data to the ground, maritime, air and space customers," Roscosmos officials said in a statement. 

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Instagram.

OFFER: Save at least 56% with our latest magazine deal!

All About Space magazine takes you on an awe-inspiring journey through our solar system and beyond, from the amazing technology and spacecraft that enables humanity to venture into orbit, to the complexities of space science.View Deal

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.