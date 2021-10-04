(Image credit: NASA)

On Oct. 5, 2021, Russia will launch a film crew to the International Space Station for a 12-day mission to film part of a movie in space.

Soyuz MS-19 crew members (from left) Yulia Peresild, Anton Shkaplerov and Klim Shipenko will lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, riding on a Russian Soyuz rocket. Here, the crew poses for an official crew portrait at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia.

Click through this Space.com gallery to see photos of the crew and learn more about their unusual mission to the International Space Station.

