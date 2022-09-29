RoboCop streaming guide: Where to watch the RoboCop movies online

The streets are getting rough out there and the corporations are tightening their grip further, so it’s probably a better idea to stay at home and watch an awesome set of films from our RoboCop streaming guide.

Ever since his first outing in 1987, this metal-clad hero has been cleaning up Detroit with the intent to protect and serve, but there is always someone standing in the way of justice. Making the movies has not been an easy process either, but ever since writers Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner saw their vision come to life under director Paul Verhoeven, with the performances of Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, and Kurtwood Smith, it was apparent that this silly idea of a robot cop had some sturdy titanium legs under it. Good enough to even make it onto our best sci-fi movies of all time round-up.

Alex Murphy has been through the wringer a lot, as the franchise went on and RoboCop rose to legendary status, he collected four theatrical features and one mini-series of televised movies. It’s a good chunk of action, and that’s before we talk about the other live-action show and two cartoons he starred in. Where the movies are concerned, it might be best to skip the third entry, and not everyone agrees on whether the 2014 reboot is worthwhile or not – good or criminally bad, you’ll find all of them in our RoboCop streaming guide. However, if any of that is confusing, we’ve created a list of all the RoboCop movies, ranked worst to best for you to judge.

Whether viewers just want to see them all to laugh at how bad things got, or be able to say they’ve seen everything with RoboCop in it, we can provide ways to access all of those old memory banks. They may not be available everywhere, but I’d still buy that for a dollar (or more) to watch RoboCop online.

RoboCop streaming: Where to watch the RoboCop movies online in the U.S.?

For those wanting to see some heroic robot action soon, they may have to get a bit creative with their viewing choices. The first RoboCop movie and the 2014 remake are available through several options, but perhaps a bit more off the beaten path than expected. There’s a noticeable lack of some big-name streaming services here, but that may just be a product of the time and how associated channels work, versus a sign of what state the franchise is in.

The Prime Directive television movies are, as expected, not the easiest to get, but the big surprise is that RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3 are both unavailable to stream anywhere in the States. Seeing as the second and third entries in the series can’t be seen for free, it may be worth it to spend a few bucks on renting or buying the movies and keeping everything on the same app. There is also the option of cherry-picking the best in the franchise, but honestly, dead or alive, these titles should all come to the home theater at least once.

RoboCop streaming: Where to watch the RoboCop movies online in the U.K.?

RoboCop is closely tied to the Detroit setting and is something of a U.S. icon, but that doesn’t mean people in the U.K. don’t want to see some good robot-on-robot action. It seems like the best way to do that with streams is to have access to Virgin TV Go and MGM’s Amazon Channel. Prime Directives is the only outlier, but it has a few options still, and if there’s one that could be skipped, we must agree that it is this one. No one needs to miss out if they don’t want to, however, so we’ve also included in our RoboCop streaming guide.

Apple TV and Sky Store are doing their best to be there for us when it comes to renting or buying the movies, but once again, Prime Directives is doing its own thing and the 2014 RoboCop remake may need to show up on a different platform. At the risk of sounding like a broken hard drive though, it seems like the best movies in the franchise are the easiest to acquire.

