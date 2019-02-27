In Photos: OneWeb Launches New Global Satellite Internet Constellation

An Arianespace Soyuz rocket launched the first six satellites for OneWeb's new global satellite internet constellation on Feb. 27, 2019. The company aims to launch hundreds more satellites to bring broadband internet access to everyone, everywhere on Earth. Click through this gallery to see photos from the first OneWeb launch and take a look behind the scenes!

