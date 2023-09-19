NASA launches Spanish-language podcast 'Universo Curioso' for Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is upon us and adding to the celebratory salute to Hispanic culture and contributions, NASA is delivering new content for "Universo curioso de la NASA," the storied space agency's pioneering Spanish-language podcast.

As a partnership project between NASA's Spanish-language communications and audio programs, the series' five-episode season begins Tuesday, Sept. 19, with fresh installments dropped weekly.

Hosted by Noelia González, a communications specialist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, the new batch of episodes are centered around a selection of NASA's major missions, including NASA astronaut Frank Rubio's return to Earth after breaking the record for longest single spaceflight by an American astronaut, the return of the agency's first asteroid samples, and two solar eclipses on the horizon.

Related: NASA unveils new website and streaming new service landing later this year

Promotional art for NASA's "Universo Curioso" podcast debuting Sept. 19, 2023. (Image credit: NASA)

"Universo curioso" initially aired in 2021 for the agency's Spanish-language coverage of the James Webb Space Telescope liftoff, with an additional pair of Spanish episodes released last year linked to NASA milestones.

"Inspiring the world through discovery is at the core of who we are at NASA, and it starts with ensuring that space is accessible for all," said Dr. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in a statement. "The' Universo curioso de la NASA' podcast shares the incredible stories from NASA's Hispanic and Latino workforce with Spanish-speaking audiences from around the world so the next generation – the Artemis Generation – is inspired to join us as we explore air and space for the benefit of all."

Here's a complete roster of all five episodes and their release dates:

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Episode 1: "Sample Return Missions: Bringing Space Back to Earth"

Episode 1: "Sample Return Missions: Bringing Space Back to Earth" Tuesday, Sept. 26: Episode 2: "What Happens to the Human Body in Space?"

Episode 2: "What Happens to the Human Body in Space?" Tuesday, Oct. 3: Episode 3: "Our Changing Oceans"

Episode 3: "Our Changing Oceans" Tuesday, Oct. 10: Episode 4: "All About the Sun"

Episode 4: "All About the Sun" Tuesday, Oct. 17: Episode 5:" Are We Alone in the Universe?"

"It's no coincidence that the first agency-wide podcast that NASA has launched since 2020 is in Spanish, the second most-spoken language in the U.S. and globally," said NASA Chief of Staff Susie Perez Quinn. "Spanish speakers worldwide are listening to more and more podcasts, and we're excited to bring the thrill and wonder of NASA's groundbreaking missions and their impact on our daily lives to even more audiences."

This upcoming season, in addition to previous episodes, can be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and the agency's official "Universo curioso de la NASA" website.